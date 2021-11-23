Where have the Christmas trees gone?

With those growers out of the market, Bottomley's supply of trees was soon exhausted.

But all is not lost.

David Corn, owner of Corn Hill Farm in Granville County, has been growing and selling Christmas trees for more than 30 years. He will open his farm to Christmas tree buyers starting this weekend.

On Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. families and individuals can come pick out a tree. (Friday morning at 10 will be "hectic," he said. His advance: Come later in the day.)

He will also be selling trees on the following weekend — Dec. 4 and 5 — Saturday and Sunday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. He expects that will be the end of his supply of trees.

Corn invites people to come to the farm at 3514 Cannady Mill Road, Kittrell, and choose a tree. (It's a Kittrell mailing address, but the farm is in Granville County, Corn points out.)

Customers can select a tree and then choose how to harvest it.

"Some cut them themselves," Corn said. "Others, we cut."

Either way, a family can carry on its own Christmas tree tradition, even though the Optimist Club sees a break in its long-running tradition of providing the community with trees.

"It's unfortunate," Optimist President Farmer said. "It's been a great service to the community."