Where have the Christmas trees gone?

HENDERSON — What is Christmas without a Christmas tree?
We may be about to find out.
For the first time in half a century the Henderson Optimist Club will not be selling Christmas trees.
"We can't get any trees," Optimist President Tommy Farmer said, explaining the group's decision to cancel this year's sale.
For years, the Optimist Club held forth on a lot on Dabney Drive, selling Christmas trees to families in the community. Farmer said they had been doing that since the late 1960s.
But not this year.
A statement from the club said "logistical ordering issues" are to blame. The N.C. Christmas Tree Association's website indicates the source of the "logistical" problem: More than half of the 80 growers the association represents are already sold out.
Bottomley's Evergreens & Farms in Sparta, North Carolina, is one of the larger Christmas tree growers in western North Carolina. Manager Mike Wagoner said they have been sold out "basically all year."
The problem stems from the fact that small and mid-size growers are not producing as many trees as they did in previous years.
"The price of trees got so low they stopped planting them," he said.
With those growers out of the market, Bottomley's supply of trees was soon exhausted.
But all is not lost.
David Corn, owner of Corn Hill Farm in Granville County, has been growing and selling Christmas trees for more than 30 years. He will open his farm to Christmas tree buyers starting this weekend.
On Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. families and individuals can come pick out a tree. (Friday morning at 10 will be "hectic," he said. His advance: Come later in the day.)
He will also be selling trees on the following weekend — Dec. 4 and 5 — Saturday and Sunday only from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. He expects that will be the end of his supply of trees.
Corn invites people to come to the farm at 3514 Cannady Mill Road, Kittrell, and choose a tree. (It's a Kittrell mailing address, but the farm is in Granville County, Corn points out.)
Customers can select a tree and then choose how to harvest it.
"Some cut them themselves," Corn said. "Others, we cut."
Either way, a family can carry on its own Christmas tree tradition, even though the Optimist Club sees a break in its long-running tradition of providing the community with trees.
"It's unfortunate," Optimist President Farmer said. "It's been a great service to the community."