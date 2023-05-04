WHERE THE FUN BEGINS: The Winston-Salem Symphony presents “The Music of Star Wars” on Saturday at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 North Hawthorne Road. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling (336) 464-0145. Guest conductor Christopher James Lees will lead the symphony through composer John Williams’ iconic score from all three “Star Wars” trilogies. “Star Wars” reenactors will join the symphony, allowing the audience to experience the entire Skywalker saga.
WHERE THE FUN BEGINS
Related to this story
Most Popular
Aljihad Shabazz and his co-conspirators allegedly used beneficiaries’ personal identifying information to submit more than 1,500 fraudulent re…
Terrible employees usually create a lot of drama and disruption and sometimes employers feel trapped on whether they can fire them. They can.
Hero Henry: Fourth-grader used Heimlich maneuver to help best friend who was choking in Greensboro school cafeteria
Schoolmates celebrated both boys with a parade on Friday: Henry Glasgo for the rescue of his friend, and Salem Carey for his bravery through t…
"We are asking our Board of Trustees, students, faculty, staff, and alumni to rally together and confront this unfair and poorly thought-out B…
Spivey spent 45 years coaching and teaching in the Winston-Salem area