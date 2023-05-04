WHERE THE FUN BEGINS: The Winston-Salem Symphony presents “The Music of Star Wars” on Saturday at R.J. Reynolds Auditorium, 301 North Hawthorne Road. Tickets start at $25 and can be purchased online at wssymphony.org or by calling (336) 464-0145. Guest conductor Christopher James Lees will lead the symphony through composer John Williams’ iconic score from all three “Star Wars” trilogies. “Star Wars” reenactors will join the symphony, allowing the audience to experience the entire Skywalker saga.