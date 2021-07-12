'Where there's smoke, there's fire.' Do rising COVID numbers show variant spread in NC?

But the vaccine still strongly protects against severe symptoms, hospitalizations and death. Wohl said that the medical community is waiting for more data from Israel, but he suspects that nearly all hospitalizations and deaths there recently are among those unvaccinated.

"Just because you're fully vaccinated doesn't mean you're wearing a bulletproof vest against the virus," Wohl said.

He said risks of mild symptomatic illness have been present since clinical vaccine trials.

Given that the delta variant may cause more mild symptomatic illness in the vaccinated, Wohl said he still wears a mask in certain contexts to protect others who may not be vaccinated.

"Whether the CDC says it or not, if you're indoors, and you're in a public place with a bunch of people who could be unvaccinated, I would wear a mask. It just makes good sense," Wohl said. "It's like wearing a seatbelt in your car or sunblock out in the sun."

In a more controlled environment, where everyone is known to be vaccinated, Wohl said masks aren't necessary.