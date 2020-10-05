Where was Sen. Thom Tillis before his positive COVID-19 result?

MONDAY 9/28

6:30 p.m. Tillis' wife, Susan, attended a rally at Finnigan's Run Farm in Wake County where Lara Trump was a featured speaker, according to a Facebook post by the North Carolina Trump Victory Veterans. About 200 people attended the event, according to WRAL, and there appears to have been little social distancing in a photo of the event posted to Facebook.

TUESDAY 9/29

At some point on Tuesday, Tillis stopped at Parker's Barbecue for a conversation with "law enforcement leaders," according to a Facebook post.

12:00 p.m. The Onslow County Republican party hosted a meet and greet with Tillis in Jacksonville, according to a digital invitation. The event was held indoors, according to someone who answered the Onslow County GOP's main number. The N&O could not determine how many people attended the event, but the event was invitation only. The party said in an email sent Saturday that the event was "low risk."

"The message we received from Thom Tillis officials was that the Onslow event was a very low risk -- the Senator was masked and not out in the crowd of folks," the email, written by Onslow County Republican Party Secretary Melinda Highers said. "Unless they were within 6 feet, unmasked, attendees have no immediate cause of concern."