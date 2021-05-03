White neighborhoods vaccinated at a higher rate in Charlotte, new COVID data shows

North Mecklenburg towns also have a large percentage of residents partially vaccinated. That includes in ZIP code 28031 in Cornelius, where 84.5% of residents are white, and in ZIP code 28036 in Davidson, where 89.9% of residents are white, according to an Observer analysis.

The vaccination rates , which county officials obtained from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services, reflect vaccines administered by N.C. providers, as well as pharmacies like CVS and Walgreens. The data also incorporates immunizations in nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.

Public Health Director Gibbie Harris told reporters late last week that Mecklenburg is "just now starting to get good solid data ... that allows us to really understand what's happening on the ground."

"What we're seeing is pretty much what we expected," Harris said. "It just reinforces that fact that we've got certain populations that are underrepresented in the vaccines that have been given up to this date. We need to continue to focus on that and making sure that we're making those vaccines available in those areas."

The areas in Charlotte reporting the lowest rates of vaccination are also the areas most impacted by the pandemic, experiencing higher COVID-19 case rates throughout the year, health officials indicated.