White Zoning Commission member who had heated exchange with Black public speaker is removed by council

“It doesn’t really matter,” Collins said.

“It matters to me,” Rosario said. “Out of respect I would like you to call me by the name I’m asking you to call me by.”

“Your screen says Carrie Rosario,” Collins said.

“My name is Dr. Carrie Rosario and it really speaks very negatively of you as a commissioner to be disrespectful,” she said.

“I’m not trying to be disrespectful, but you’re negotiating something that happened four years ago,” Collins said.

Hightower said after the video, “regardless of whether you agree or disagree, that was disrespectful. This is unacceptable.”

Councilwoman Goldie Wells, who is Black and holds a Ph.D. degree, said that Black women with higher education are not often accorded the advantages that white women with only high school degrees get.

“The thing that has been one of the driving forces for African Americans is education,” Wells said.

After a 30-minute discussion in which Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann offered to speak with Collins about his behavior, Hightower made a motion to remove him from the Zoning Commission.

