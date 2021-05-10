Who was Andrew Brown? A father and flawed. A son and struggling.

But Brown's history shows little that could be described as violent and nothing involving a gun. For those who knew Brown in Debry, this came as no surprise.

"He didn't like guns," his cousin Ferebee said. "Like ever. Period. So when this happened, I knew he didn't have a gun."

Brown had seven biological children and three more in his care. If you asked him, he'd say he had 10 kids. His Facebook page shows the youngest getting ready to go to the zoo and the barbershop.

He had skipped around Elizabeth City for years in short-term housing, until about three months ago when his Aunt Sandra White said he asked her an important question: Do you know anybody who will rent me a house?

"I want to get my kids," he told his aunt. "I need my kids."

He'd been receiving mail at his grandmother's house, and a permanent resident wanted custody of his three youngest. The house on Perry Street was supposed to be the linchpin to getting them back.

On the day Brown died, he'd lived in the Perry Street house only a few months.

"I'm going to miss seeing the children play in his yard," said neighbor Katie Lamb-Harrell. "He would be out there with his children. I'm going to miss that because he was a family man."