Why not us? Triad health providers want to know why they can't get COVID-19 vaccines.

A year after the first case of COVID-19 appeared in the U.S., tangible hope in the form of vaccines dangled for some deemed most at risk of suffering or dying from the respiratory disease.

In the Triad, tens of thousands jammed phone lines and online appointment systems that were put in place to handle the crush of people 65 and older seeking to get the potentially life-saving shots.

Those lucky enough to secure an appointment breathed a sigh of relief.

For many, however, that relief was short-lived, as Cone Health announced Friday it had to reschedule more than 11,000 appointments after learning the state was not sending any more vaccines to Guilford County’s largest health care provider. People with appointments to receive a second dose in the two-dose treatment will receive the vaccine as planned.

But others who were hoping to get their first shot will have to wait. For how long, though, is uncertain.

“Completely contrary to the state’s prior commitment, we were shocked to find out late last night that Cone Health’s allocation for next week is zero,” Terry Akin, Cone Health’s outgoing CEO, said in a news release late Friday.