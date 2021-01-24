Why not us? Triad health providers want to know why they can't get COVID-19 vaccines.

A year after the first case of COVID-19 appeared in the U.S., tangible hope in the form of vaccines dangled for some deemed most at risk of suffering or dying from the respiratory disease.
In the Triad, tens of thousands jammed phone lines and online appointment systems that were put in place to handle the crush of people 65 and older seeking to get the potentially life-saving shots.
Those lucky enough to secure an appointment breathed a sigh of relief.
For many, however, that relief was short-lived, as Cone Health announced Friday it had to reschedule more than 11,000 appointments after learning the state was not sending any more vaccines to Guilford County’s largest health care provider. People with appointments to receive a second dose in the two-dose treatment will receive the vaccine as planned.
But others who were hoping to get their first shot will have to wait. For how long, though, is uncertain.
“Completely contrary to the state’s prior commitment, we were shocked to find out late last night that Cone Health’s allocation for next week is zero,” Terry Akin, Cone Health’s outgoing CEO, said in a news release late Friday.
The N.C. Department of Health and Human Services said that a statewide push to exhaust its supply left the agency with only 127,125 doses for all of North Carolina this week. More than a quarter of those doses — 16,000 — were to be distributed this weekend during a mass-vac- cination event at Charlotte Motor Speedway set up by Atrium Health.
In an email Friday, NCDHHS spokeswoman Sarah Lewis Peel that the department “asked local providers to aggressively schedule appointments” in an effort to distribute all of the doses the state had available.
Peel said that this was in response “to indications that the federal government might base future allocations on the supply states have on hand.”
Broken promise
Cone Health blasted the state on Friday.
The health provider said state officials called for all first-dose vaccines to be given by Monday — something Cone Health said it was on track to do.
“The state assured Cone Health and other health systems that if the (Monday) goal was met, future vaccine shipments would be adequate to cover the following week’s scheduled appointments,” Cone Health said in a statement.
For now, Cone Health is in a holding pattern.
“In order to maintain an aggressive vaccination strategy, we need predictability and regular vaccine shipments from the state as originally promised,” Akin said. “I am very unhappy that the state appears to keep changing the rules for vaccination allocation.”
Peel praised health providers for “working tirelessly to ramp up and vaccinate people as quickly as possible under difficult circum- stances.”
“We know this is causing pain among providers who did an incredible job working to vaccinate residents quickly,” she said.
Cone Health, which gave 1,034 people over age 65 their first vaccination during last week’s clinic at the Greensboro Coliseum, isn’t the only Triad health system unhappy with the state’s latest allo- cation decision.
The first-dose total for Novant Health, which is headquartered in Winston-Salem, was lowered from 5,325 last week to 5,075 this week.
“That number is a disappointment and insufficient for the patients and the communities that we serve,” said Dr. David Priest, a Novant infectious-disease expert. “We understand there is a limited supply. What we don’t understand is how the gap in allocation numbers can be so wide between health care systems.”
The level of irritation over distribution prompted Novant officials to appeal directly to Gov. Roy Cooper and Dr. Mandy Cohen, the state’s Secretary of Health.
“Several health systems expressed their concerns over the lack of a transparent, predictable and equitable distribution of vaccine,” said Megan Rivers, Novant’s director of public relations. “Gov. Cooper acknowledged the problem, but no solutions were offered, nor was there a com- mitment that a solution would beforthcoming.”
Lack of vaccine
Frustration was high throughout the state even before the latest vaccine distribution announce- ment. Demand far outstrips sup- ply locally and throughout the nation.
“The vaccine supply is not there,” Dr. DeAnne Brooks, chief pharmacy officer at Cone Health, said last week.
The health care system had a waiting list of over 5,000 last week.
In Guilford County alone there are between 60,000 and 70,000 people age 65 and older. People 65 and over are the latest group to become eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.
“The allocation of the COVID-19 vaccine is definitely a challenge because it is a weekly cycle,” said Iulia Vann, Guilford County’s health director, during a news conference last week. “We receive information from North Carolina DHHS at the end of each week of how many doses we will receive the next week, so we are always in a one-week cycle. … The planning has to be very detailed and very specific in order for us to move the doses as fast as possible, but with a very short period of time.”
Vann said the health department does not schedule appointments until it has confirmation from the state on how many doses it will receive the following week.
It was unclear Saturday if Guilford County was receiving additional doses this week.
On Friday, Rockingham County officials learned they were also shut out of more doses for the time being.
The county isn’t booking more appointments until it knows additional doses will be coming, said Trey Wright, Rockingham County’s director of public health.
Counties across the state are having similar problems and planning can only go so far.
“We’ve had a mass vaccination plan in place for 15 to 20 years, which we exercise, but if you don’t have the vaccine to give people, it doesn’t work the way it should,” said Rebecca McLeod, the director of the Burke County Health Department. “Has it made people lose trust in us and has it made people mad at us? Yes, and I’m sorry.”
Alexander and Caldwell counties both depleted their supply of the COVID-19 vaccine for the first time since distribution began in December.
“Last week when the state dropped the age for people in the current vaccination phase from 75 to 65, health departments were told to deplete their vaccine supplies,” said Anna Martin, the director of the Caldwell County Health Department. “We depleted our supply, and we do not know when we will receive our next shipment.”
Mass vaccination sites
State health officials said that the decision to emphasize the Atrium mass-vaccination event at Charlotte Motor Speedway comes primarily from viewing those efforts as a way to address a backlog of vaccines not being put to use.
As of last Wednesday, more than half of the 1.1 million doses received by the state remained unused.
“As a result, many providers are getting small allocations or zero allocations for the week of Jan. 27,” NCDHHS said.
State health officials are betting that using up all of North Carolina’s doses will mean higher allocations from the federal government in the future.
The federal government appears to be shifting doses toward states that are more efficient in administering them, health officials said, and away from those states that are lacking vaccine.
According to The New York Times’ COVID-19 vaccine dashboard, updated Friday, North Carolina ranks 35th in terms of the percentage (4.3%) of its population having received a first dose. It ranks tied for 38th in percentage of doses at 44% — or 524,914 out of 1.1 million.
“Our state deserves a distribution process that is No. 1, not No. 38, and the health systems can make that happen if we are given the opportunity,” Novant’s Rivers said.