Will Americans host pre-pandemic Thanksgivings this year? Here's what a poll found.

"So when you go to indoor, congregate settings, go the extra mile," he said during an interview hosted by the Bipartisan Policy Center earlier in November. "Be safe. Wear a mask. But when you are with your family at home, goodness, enjoy it with your parents, your children, your grandparents. There's no reason not to do that."

Americans' plans for Thanksgiving

The poll found 63% of respondents plan to spend Thanksgiving with "about the same number of people" as they did before the pandemic — up from 42% in a poll conducted in November 2020.

An additional 31% said they plan to spend Thanksgiving with fewer people than before the pandemic, which is down from 53% who said the same last year, the poll found. Meanwhile, 5% said they plan to spend it with more people than they did before the pandemic.

Who Americans plan to spend Thanksgiving with has also changed since last year.

Nineteen percent said they plan to spend it with just the members of their households, which is down from 37% last year. Meanwhile, 55% said they plan to spend it with a "small number of additional family members or friends," up from 45% last year, and 17% said they plan to spend it with "a large number of family or friends," up from 8%.