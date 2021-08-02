Will climate change and a rising ocean mean the end of the road for NC Highway 12?

BUXTON — Laya Barley doesn’t know what she will do this fall if a hurricane blows into the Outer Banks.
Barley is from Buxton, the kind of small town where she knows the middle names of each of the 54 students she graduated from high school alongside this spring, as well as where their grandparents sit during basketball games.
But geography sets Buxton apart, with the Pamlico Sound bordering it to the north and west and the Atlantic Ocean to the east. A single two-lane highway connects the town to the rest of the world: North Carolina Highway 12.
Buxton faces continual threats from hurricanes and nor’easters. Harsh winds blow pounding waves onto or over N.C. 12 several times per year, leaving villagers to fend for themselves. Barley, who will start studying nursing at East Carolina University this fall, doesn’t know what she will do if a storm spins up and threatens the only place she has ever called home.
“Living here, I’ve definitely become more aware of different environmental crises — because I understand myself what living in one looks like and how it feels,” Barley said on a July afternoon without a storm in sight.
The Outer Banks, a string of sand bars and islands on North Carolina’s northeastern coast, is a place of extremes: The midday sun seems more intense on the sand than it does in the city, the ocean next to a beach full of tourists seems a brilliant blue. At night, the darkness is more complete and a visitor can almost hear the silence.
Those attractions draw millions of tourists a year to the Outer Banks, families flocking from Richmond and Harrisburg and Cincinnati to visit the same sun-bleached hotel they’ve been visiting during the same week for the last 50 years. Some of those visitors become residents, retiring to their vacation spot.
But the challenges faced by the Outer Banks are also extreme, borne of the same proximity to the water that fuels the region’s fishing and tourism industries. Sitting between the Atlantic Ocean and the Albemarle and Pamlico sounds brings threats, with storms punching inlets through the islands from both directions depending on the winds, and sea-level rise pushing saltwater across roadways and into septic tanks.
In September 2000, R.V. Owens III, a one-time member of the N.C. Board of Transportation, said: “Anytime you can ride down a highway and spit in the ocean on one side and the sound on the other, you’ve got problems.”
Hatteras village, near the Outer Banks’ southeastern corner, is about 140 miles northeast of Wilmington, further east than Nassau, capital of the Bahamas. Since 1851, Hatteras has been hit by 156 hurricanes or tropical storms, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, with countless other storms and nor’easters sending waves crashing across the Outer Banks.
And when the tide swells, when the ocean is blown inland or one of the flood-swollen sounds shoves its way through the island, N.C. 12 inevitably suffers.
The road runs the length of the developed Outer Banks. It is a crucial engine for the region’s economy and a lifeline for year-round residents of the region’s small coastal towns. Now, engineers, scientists and homeowners are making choices about how to best protect the highway and, thus, the villages it supports.
A handful of flood- and erosion-prone spots along Highway 12 have posed particular problems for local officials and transportation engineers for almost a century. Sea levels in the Outer Banks are rising twice as fast as they are along North Carolina’s southeastern coast and storms are strengthening, heightening urgency among officials to find new answers to an old problem.
The choices facing the Outer Banks are particularly stark, but they are similar to those people in many other parts of the state and country will face as climate change’s effects continue to worsen: At what cost do you maintain homes, businesses and livelihoods in a place that is gravely imperiled?
A driver crossing the Roanoke Sound from Manteo can turn left on N.C. 12, and head north through tourist-magnet towns of Nags Head and Kitty Hawk, passing mansions built on stilts, ice cream shops and sun-bleached motels before reaching the shrubbery of Southern Shores and Duck and, about 36 miles later, the northern end of the road in Corolla.
Or the driver can turn right, heading south past the Bodie Island Lighthouse and over the Oregon Inlet, onto Hatteras Island.
Most of N.C. 12’s most vulnerable spots are found on Hatteras, be it in the two-mile dune-lined section on the island’s northern end that locals call “the canal zone” or in the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. The refuge is located on the northern 12 miles of Hatteras Island. It is occasionally split off from Hatteras by the formation of New Inlet, usually due to a storm, creating the area known as Pea Island.
In recent years, the small coastal village of Avon — where more people can be found on the fishing pier on a summer evening than inside a local tavern — has emerged as another of the so-called flooding “hot spots.”
Continuing south, Buxton, population 1,500, is far and away the largest village on Hatteras Island, and Highway 12 shifts directions there, curving toward the west and generally staying on the Pamlico Sound side of the island as it continues on through Frisco.
Between Frisco and Hatteras, the island once again grows so narrow that nothing else can be built, just the road and a dune line next to it.
The land ends just past Hatteras Harbor, but the highway does not, continuing on by ferry to Ocracoke Island — famous for being Blackbeard’s hideout and the spot where he was eventually killed. Then, 13 miles of pavement and another ferry ride later, it crosses onto a short stub on the mainland before ending at the town of Sea Level.
Geologists believe that the barrier islands now known as the Outer Banks started forming thousands of years ago.
Hatteras Island first becomes visible from atop the Basnight Bridge. As the driver passes far above Oregon Inlet, the bridge crests and the island emerges, a patch of green and tan in the middle of different shades of blue — sea, sky and sound.
Four miles later, the road passes a visitors center in the Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge. The two lanes of road right in front of the visitors center are one of the most imperiled parts of Highway 12, NCDOT has determined.
Allowed to continue unabated, erosion of Hatteras Island could reach or cross about a half-mile of the highway at that spot by 2030, and a little over a mile by 2040, according to a peer-reviewed study written by Michael Flynn of the N.C. Coastal Federation and David Hallac, superintendent of the Cape Hatteras National Seashore.
During a July presentation to a local government task force that is working to find solutions for the highway’s most flood-prone spots, Hallac described his and Flynn’s erosion forecast.
He noted a study led by Florida International University coastal ecologist Stephen Leatherman that found that sea level rise is a relatively small but clear factor in erosion on the East Coast. Higher sea levels, Hallac told the group, means more significant erosion