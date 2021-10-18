Will offshore wind threaten wildlife? A Duke-led team is working to find out

"We're entering into a different scale of development in the United States and so there's really an opportunity to look at impacts as projects build out at broader commercial scales and then use that information to help inform permitting, management and siting decisions moving forward," said Jocelyn Brown-Saracino, the U.S. Department of Energy's offshore wind lead.

The Duke-led team will use data collected by the wind energy industry and partners to build risk assessment frameworks. From there, researchers will identify potential data gaps. After that, the team will tag wildlife around soon-to-be-built wind farms off of Martha's Vineyard and Long Island.

Nowacek said research from the wind farms that are already entering the construction phase will be used to help wind farm developers like Avangrid in North Carolina determine which wildlife monitoring and protection efforts worked elsewhere and could be implemented here.

"Why reinvent wheels that were just invented up the coast a little bit?" Nowacek said.

Warmer, more acidic oceans and other impacts of a changing climate pose a threat to marine ecosystems, Brown-Saracino added, but it is also important to minimize the potential harms of wind turbines and other technologies that lower emissions.

In a written statement, Jennifer Granholm, the U.S. secretary of Energy, said, "In order for Americans living in coastal areas to see the benefits of offshore wind, we must ensure that it's done with care for the surrounding ecosystem by co-existing with fisheries and marine life — and that's exactly what this investment will do."