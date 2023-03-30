WILL RUN FOR BEER: The CraftHalf Marathon & 5K on Saturday will include a block party for those of us not inclined to lace up our running shoes. Sponsored by Foothills Brewing & Junction 311 Endurance Sports, the half-marathon will start at 8:30 a.m., followed by the 5K. Some of the course will run through downtown. Afterward, everyone, including nonparticipants, are invited to enjoy some suds from local brewers. Last call is 12:30 p.m. The fun will be at Foothills Brewpub, 638 W. Fourth St. Find out more at www.crafthalf.com/Race/NC/WinstonSalem/CamelCityRacefest.
