Will Zalatoris Aug 3, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Will Zalatoris during the first round of the Open Championship at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England. Peter Morrison, ASSOCIATED PRESS PGA Tour victoriesNoneBest 2021 finish2nd at The MastersWorld rankingNo. 30FedEx Cup pointsNot eligibleNotable• Playing on a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour.• He suffered a back injury at the Open Championship and withdrew. 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Sports Wyndham Championship commitments: Former champions, Demon Deacons to highlight field 15 min ago The PGA Tour's Wyndham Championship is coming up in August, and organizers have begun releasing announcements of players who say they are coming.