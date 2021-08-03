 Skip to main content
Will Zalatoris
Will Zalatoris during the first round of the Open Championship at Royal St. George's in Sandwich, England.

PGA Tour victories

None

Best 2021 finish

2nd at The Masters

World ranking

No. 30

FedEx Cup points

Not eligible

Notable

Playing on a special temporary membership on the PGA Tour.

 He suffered a back injury at the Open Championship and withdrew.

