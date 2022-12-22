Williams wine column for Jan. 4

Like that auld lang syne on the radio, wine can conjure memories.

In the late 1980s, our Napa wine country trips morphed into Sonoma wine country visits in the 1990s. We stumbled over Cline Family Cellars off Highway 121, a converted dairy/horse farm with outdoor pavilions among a half dozen spring- fed ponds. Cline still has a kick-off-your-shoes rustic charm.

Cline Cellars – with family ties to the Jacuzzi hot tub franchise – first sank roots in Contra Costa County, focusing on Zinfandel but experimenting with French Rhone varieties like Mourvedre, Grenache, Carignan, Viognier, Marsanne and Roussanne. Cline relocated its operations to Sonoma County in 1991 and still burnishes its reputation as an iconic Rhone Ranger.

The Cline brand is widely available in the Triad and I routinely seek out the “ancient vines” Mourvedre and Zinfandel.

Most recently, Cline introduced a new portfolio of appellation-specific wines from Sonoma, including the 2020 Eight Spur Zinfandel ($25) and the 2021 Hat Strap Chardonnay ($25). The Zin is from the Dry Creek appellation, famed for world-class zinfandel because of a drier, extended heat. The Chard hails from the Carneros appellation, where cool San Pablo Bay breezes bring ideal Chardonnay growing conditions.

Both showcase how Sonoma County’s sprawling micro-climates can inform flavor profiles.

**

New Year’s is passed but upcoming celebrations abound: Super Bowl, Valentine’s Day, March Madness, St. Patrick’s Day.

Affordable, everyday sparklers to kick off a party: Korbel Brut ($13); Vilarnau Brut Reserva Spanish Cava ($15); Josh Italian Prosecco Rose ($15); Veuve Ambal Brut French Cremant ($16); Domaine Chandon Brut ($18); Mumm Napa Brut Prestige ($18).

**

Widely attributed to old school comic W.C. Fields is this: “I cook with wine. Sometimes I even add it to the food.” That’s axiomatic in my kitchen when prepping two cold-weather favorites that call for sherry: She-Crab Soup and Teriyaki Chicken.

My go-to is Harvey Bristol Cream ($9 for .375 ml) in its signature cobalt blue bottle. A blend of Palomino and Pedro Ximenez grapes, this off-dry, creamy, caramel sipper hails from Spain’s famed Jerez region. Another famous kitchen quote? Never cook with a wine that you would not drink. This explains why more of this sherry is going into my glass than in the cooking pot.

Two very different sherry styles worth consideration: Tio Pepe ($15 for .375 ml) and Vina AB Amontillado ($17 for .375 ml), both from the Palomino grape. These wines will have a drier, nuttier, savory edge.

Sherry is a wine that embraces that pariah of fermentation – oxidation – and is an elegant warm-up to falling temperatures.

**

A fortified wine that also favors winter is Port, a blend of various grapes from Portugal that will reach higher alcohol and sweetness levels when a brandy supplement is added. Many of these high-octane wines, like sherry, leverage controlled oxidation.

Reliable houses for introductory non-vintage ports include the Sandeman Founder’s Reserve Porto ($21), Graham’s Six Grapes ($26), and Fonseca Bin 27 ($22). For the more budget-conscious, try the Kirkland 10-year Tawny Port ($17) from Costco.

**

Some wines I’ve enjoyed recently that you might too: 2020 Gundlach-Bundschu Dry Gewurztraminer ($21, California); 2020 Carrasvinas Verdejo ($8, Spain); 2021 Domaine Bousquet Reserve Malbec ($18, Argentina); 2020 Tarima Monastrell ($11, Spain); 2021 Giesen Sauvignon Blanc ($11, New Zealand).

