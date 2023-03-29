In the spirit of that North Carolina roller-coaster we call spring time — 42 degrees one moment, 82 the next (sometimes the same day), and everything pollen-blanketed — here is an eclectic range of 20 wines to consider for April.

Two excellent Sauvignon Blancs to toast the dogwoods and azaleas are the 2021 Joel Gott ($14) from California and the 2021 Babich $15 from New Zealand. White peach, pink grapefruit and green melon nuances.

Two recent Chardonnay stand-outs include the 2021 Chehalem Unoaked ($20) from Oregon and the 2021 Wente Morning Fog ($12). Absent oak exposure, the Willamette Valley white is all about bright citrus, fuji apple and minerality. Wente boasts the longest continuously operated winery in the U.S. and this Chard – with hints of butter, oak and vanilla – reflects that family’s five generations commitment to farming.

A rib-eye on the grill begs a red to compliment that bold, smoky flavor. I paired it with the 2019 McPrice Myers Beautiful Earth ($45), a brand recently arrived in the Triad from California’s Paso Robles area. This is essentially a GSM (Grenache, Syrah, Mourvedre blend) that also includes Cabernet Sauvignon, Petit Verdot, Petite Sirah and Zinfandel. Loaded with ripe black fruit and firm tannins.

Another classic red with finer tannins and silky dark fruit is the 2019 Whitehall Lane Merlot ($40) from Napa Valley. Black cherry, caramel, current and toffee.

On a tighter budget? Here are three repeat buys from Trader Joe’s: 2020 Campi Rudi Appassimento ($7), a red blend from Italy, the 2020 Tenebres ($7), a red blend from France, and the 2021 Villa Molino Soave Classico ($6), a crisp dry white from Italy. Sales of Soave, which leverages the Garganega grape, was once a top-seller in the U.S. but American consumers now reach more frequently for Pinot Grigio.

Riesling lovers can warm to the 2021 Domane Wachau Federspeil ($19). This elegant white from Austria boasts crisp acidity and layers of apricot, pear, peach and lemon-lime. In a similar style is the 2021 Laurenz V Singing Gruner Veltliner ($18), also from Austria, and the 2021 Dr. Loosen Dry Riesling ($14) from Germany.

Two lighter-styled reds worth considering are the 2021 Stoller Family Estate Pinot Noir ($26) from Oregon’s Willamette Valley and the 2021 Kirkland Signature (Costco) Russian River Pinot Noir ($13) from California. Pinot Noir’s nuanced cherry, cranberry and cola make it a versatile dinner companion.

Two medium-bodied reds with a bit more heft and plum, blackberry and currant are the 2019 Chateau Saint-Sulpice Bordeax ($18) from France and the 2020 Kendall-Jackson Vintner’s Reserve Zinfandel ($16) from California.

A crisp white from Spain’s Rueda region — the 2020 Beronia Verdejo ($14) — displays intriguing notes of minerals, almond, citrus and melon. On the opposite end of the scale is the 2021 Jacob’s Creek Moscato ($9). This off-dry Aussie white is a fruit cocktail in a glass with a lowered alcohol level.

Sometimes I stumble over an old friend as I did recently at The Loaded Grape. There, the 2021 Husch Dry Gewurztraminer ($24) conjured old visits to California’s Mendocino region where this grape performs admirably, maintaining its acidity against layers of white peach, honeysuckle, orange blossom and guava.

Rounding out this list is a springtime repeat buy: 2021 Charles & Charles Rose ($11). This is a dry-styled blush from Washington that leans on classic French Rhone grapes like Syrah, Grenache and Mourvedre.

It’s a refreshing reminder of warmer temperatures to come.