Winston-Salem at Greensboro: Baseball teams will meet this week for the first time since 1968

Notable

• The Carolina League's West Division also included Burlington. The East Division featured four North Carolina teams: Raleigh-Durham Mets (Mets), Wilson Tobs (Twins), Rocky Mount Leafs (Tigers) and Kinston Eagles (Yankees).

• While the Grasshoppers franchise is run by team president and general manager Donald Moore, Greensboro's roster in 1968 also included a player named Donald Moore. The latter was a 20-year-old from South Boston, Va., who was in his second and final pro baseball season. The Virginia Donald Moore, who played second and third base, hit .245 with 17 RBIs in 216 at-bats.

• Among the other players in the Carolina League that season: Jon Matlack (Raleigh-Durham; Mets), Ron Blomberg (Kinston; Yankees), Gene Tenace (Peninsula, A's), Gene Lamont (Rocky Mount; Tigers), Dave Cash (Salem: Pirates), Carlos May (Lynchburg; White Sox) and Toby Harrah (Burlington; Senators).

Eddie Wooten is sports editor of the Winston-Salem Journal and the News & Record in Greensboro.

