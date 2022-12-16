Winston-Salem Prep didn't have a band — until now

WINSTON-SALEM — A few of the notes were flat and the tempo dragged here and there, but what a joyful noise the middle school students at Winston-Salem Preparatory Academy made Wednesday during rehearsal on the eve of the school’s first ever band performance.

Principal Keisha Gabriel beamed as she watched about 20 students run through “Jingle Bells” and “Ode to Joy” as first-year teacher Sherika Payton conducted.

Gabriel’s students were playing Beethoven, and surely the heart of the Grinch on her Christmas sweater grew three sizes.

Opening almost 20 years ago in the old Atkins High School on Cameron Avenue, Winston-Salem Prep is a combined middle and high school, with an enrollment of about 200 in each of the schools, making it among the smallest of the district’s schools. For whatever reason, the band program was not able to sustain itself.

That meant no band at football games or holiday concerts or participation in the school district’s annual band jamboree.

Getting a band back up and running was one of Gabriel’s goals when she took over as principal in 2020.

“The school is the cornerstone of the community,” Gabriel explained. “Having active athletics, arts and academic programs will help the school grow.”

As if to prove her point, she pulled out an old black-and-white photograph of about 50 former Atkins students, decked out in band uniforms, holding their instruments in front of their old school.

The photo is something of an inspiration for Gabriel. She’d like Winston-Salem Prep to one day have a flourishing band program, similar to the one that the legendary Harry Wheeler built from scratch at Atkins in 1950. Within a few years, Atkins was earning superior ratings in the annual N.C. State Band competition under Wheeler, who died in 2004.

Fittingly, the new band is practicing in a room dedicated to Wheeler.

Last year, Gabriel reached out to Payton, a percussionist who grew up across the street from Winston-Salem Prep, about starting a drum line club for high school students. About 20 students signed on, indicating to Gabriel that students had an interest in music.

She asked Andrew Craft, the director of arts education for Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools, for help getting the program going.

“She told us do whatever it takes to get a band program up and running,” Craft said.

Up until this year, Winston-Salem Prep was the only middle school without a band program, he said.

The school district secured instruments and hired Payton as a full-time music teacher and band director for middle school students. The idea is that the middle school students will continue with music as they progress through the school, laying a foundation for a future high school band.

About 60 middle school students signed up for Payton’s band classes, including Brissa Oliva, a seventh-grade clarinet player who made All-County Band.

A former member of Carver High School’s band, Payton is teaching many students who have never picked up an instrument.

“When I first got here, they looked at these instruments like, ‘What are these and how are we supposed to play these?’” Payton said. “I really can’t get them to stop playing now.”

Alex Rodriguez is one of the beginners. He decided to pick up trumpet, an instrument his uncle plays.

“I like the sound of it, and the things I can do with it are pretty special,” said Alex, a sixth-grader.

Elijah Skinner, a seventh-grader, was the only student to choose tuba. He always noticed the tuba players in the marching bands at football games having fun.

“Seeing people hold it and playing different music on it influenced me to do it,” Elijah said.

On Thursday, the band made their debut at the school’s Winter Extravaganza, which also included performances from dancers, cheerleaders and chorus.

Alex Rodriguez felt pretty proud of being part of the historic performance, one that surely would have made Harry Wheeler proud.

“It’s very amazing,” Alex said.