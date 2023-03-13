It was a long bus ride back for Winston-Salem State from Indiana (Pa.) on Sunday. Making it that much longer was the near-miss the Rams had against the top-seeded and third-ranked Crimson Hawks on Saturday night in the first round of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

The eighth-seeded Rams had as much as a nine-point lead in the first half but couldn’t make one more play in the 52-50 loss to the third-ranked team in Division II. They nearly pulled off the incredible upset despite not having two key players available in freshman K.C. Shaw and senior wing Jonathan Hicklin.

Shaw had been starting the last several games for Coach Cleo Hill Jr., but said Shaw was suffering from plantar fasciitis. As for Hicklin, who was part of the 2020 championship team, Hill would not say why Hicklin didn’t dress for the game.

Both Shaw and Hicklin sat in street clothes behind the team’s bench and in the stands for Saturday’s game.

“I just don’t have a comment on Jon, and I won't have a comment in the future,” Hill said about Hicklin, who has exhausted his eligibility and is one of three seniors who won’t be back next season.

The good news for Hill and assistant coaches Ricky Wilson and Lance Beckwith is that all five starters are expected back. Jaylon Gibson, the team’s top scorer and a 6-foot-10 transfer from N.C. State, was All-CIAA and he will return for his senior season. Jaylen Alston will also be back for his final season and Shaw will be a sophomore next year.

Gibson battled a right-hand injury for most of the season but he still made All-CIAA and should be back at 100% by the fall.

The starting backcourt of Samage Teel and Isaac Parson are also expected back for their redshirt junior seasons. Parson will be fully recovered from wrist surgery after his fall in the Virginia Union semifinal win in Baltimore in the CIAA Tournament.

“I'm pretty confident all those starters will be back, but in this day and age with the (transfer) portal and all that you just have to wait until August to make sure,” Hill said. “I’m also confident we can retain our underclassmen so we are excited about the future.”

The Rams will also lose Xavier Fennell and Jaylin Parker to exhausted eligibility. Both were part of two CIAA championships in the last three seasons.

Other key players who will be back include 6-foot-10 Nate Springs, who only played half the season because of knee surgery in November as well as rising sophomore Jeremy Dixon and rising senior DyQuavis Wilkins, who started for Shaw on Saturday and had seven points.

Teel is excited about next season. The Rams finished 21-9 in Hill’s fourth season and in his four seasons they are 71-41 with two CIAA titles and one Southern Division title.

“It’s been a great experience,” Teel said about catching fire late in the season and winning the CIAA title and going to the Division II Tournament. “We gained a lot of experience and for me personally it was the first time playing in the national tournament. I loved that experience and now that we all have this experience, it can help us next season. We will be a lot better coming back next season because of this.”

Hill said that he and his assistants will get back to recruiting this week. They have already signed Lance Gill, a 6-foot-4 shooting guard from United Faith Christian Academy in Charlotte.

“We want to look at getting more wings because we are losing two good ones (Hicklin and Fennell) so that’s a priority for us,” Hill said. “And we want to look at post players as well, so we’ll be actively recruiting like we do every off season.”

Hill, who is signed through the 2024-25 season, said his phone has been ringing in terms of other schools looking at him.

“There have been some calls,” Hill said. “But I guess that’s just barbershop talk…. I like what we are building here, and one of the big things is keeping my assistants because both of those guys can be head coaches in this league or any other league.”

The Rams will have seven of their top eight scorers back next season.

As is the case, however, defense will be the Rams’ calling card. They had an outstanding game play on Saturday and held the top two scorers for Indiana (Pa.) to a combined nine points as they shot just 38% as a team.

“We were very good defensively all season and we did a great job on Saturday but they just hit that last shot,” Hill said. “I’m proud of what we accomplished and proud of our fight the other night. We lost those three games in a row toward the end of the season, but then had a good game against Livingstone (in the final regular-season game at Joel Coliseum) and then carried that into the CIAA Tournament. I liked how we responded after those three losses.”