Winter storm forecast fizzles

GREENSBORO — For many, your prayers have been answered — by meteorologists. The Triad should avoid the worst of an impending snowstorm, they said on Wednesday.
Everyone out there who raided and ransacked store shelves of milk and bread — you know who you are — don't worry. We won't tell. Maybe you can sell some of it on eBay. Or check TikTok for life hacks.
The new forecast is a welcome change from what most have been fearing — another deluge of snow to add to what the area got hit with on Sunday, a debilitating combination of cold and ice that turned the city into something reminiscent of the planet Hoth from the "Star Wars" movies.
Much of that melted away on Wednesday under a sunny sky and 52-degree temperatures, clearing streets, getting people back outside and returning daily life to some semblance or normalcy. Well, except for grocery stores. More on that in a second.
If the current forecast holds — remember, deep breaths — Greensboro and the surrounding area will receive a dusting. That's it. Just Mother Nature blowing us a little kiss.
That should be welcome news for most residents, who just got roads in their neighborhoods clear. Anyone taking a drive through the city on Wednesday couldn't help but notice actually seeing asphalt and just the occasional patch of ice — a dramatic departure since Sunday. There are 727 miles of neighborhood streets in Greensboro and what the sun started city crews largely finished.
Still, road conditions in some parts of the county aren't good enough for students to return to class, prompting Guilford County Schools to transition to remote learning today and Friday. Sorry, parents.
Hey, it could be worse. Earlier predictions called for an additional 2 to 5 inches of snow for Friday. That could very well have led to the cancellation of classes — the in-person kind — on Monday and maybe Tuesday.
On Thursday, however, residents prepared as if another deluge was coming — sorry, we were still writing this story — and predictably picked store shelves clean of comfort foods and just about every loaf of bread and container of milk that ever existed in the county. If there was a carton of milk left, it should've carried this question on the side: "Have you seen me?"
Also gone in some stores but not forgotten:
Batteries.
Rock salt.
Generators.
Potato chips.
Orange juice.
Bottled water.
Shovels.
And prepackaged salad. Go figure.
Regardless of zip code and forecast, what we all share for the next week is this: cold. The kind that makes your skin hurt upon contact. The kind that can make the toughest among us seek a Snuggie.
Today, the high will be 45 degrees with some rain. From there, it gets worse.
On Friday, the low will be — you ready for this? — 22 degrees. The high, if you can call it that, is all of 33 degrees.
The weekend will have lots of sun — and lots of cold.
The good news is that the highs will hover in the 40s — Monday it's expected to be 48 degrees — which should help clear roads once again.
As things stand, and it's OK if you don't feel guilty, areas southeast of the Triad will suffer the brunt of the approaching weather.
Maybe you can mail your milk to those guys.
