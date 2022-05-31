With $1.7B in schools bonds officially approved, Guilford leaders get to work

GREENSBORO — Just two weeks after voters gave their approval for $1.7 billion in school construction bonds, Guilford County leaders met Tuesday to get projects rolling.

The Board of Education is pursuing a new direction in the firms it wants to hire to help the district manage projects.

By a 7-2 vote, the board authorized their staff and lawyers to negotiate owner's representation and program management contracts with MEG/CBRE Heery and Brownstone/MEG.

MEG is a Greensboro-based group. CBRE Heery is a national firm, while Brownstone is focused in the Carolinas.

Winston McGregor, the school board's vice chairwoman, said that in presentations from MEG, she was impressed with how the company talked about responding to the challenges of the current environment for school construction, including working on pricing and cost saving during the design process.

Guilford County Schools is currently employing a joint venture between local firms HICAPS and C2 Contractors as managers for school construction projects that will be funded by the $300 million in bonds that voters approved in 2020.

HICAPS/C2 was among the four firms interviewed by the district's facilities committee for the new management contracts, but not picked this time as the school board's first choice for negotiations.

School board member Pat Tillman, who sat in on some of the interviews with firms, asked whether there was any issue that had come up with HICAPS/C2.

That question prompted Superintendent Sharon Contreras and the board's lawyer Jill Wilson to advise the school board to go into closed session "to preserve the attorney-client privilege."

Afterwards, Linda Welborn said she was voting against the proposal because she didn't have enough time to consider the materials. She was joined by board member Anita Sharpe for the same reason.

The vote fell along the same lines for the approval of architectural and engineering firms to negotiate with for contracts for the projects.

Earlier in the meeting, school board members approved ordinances for 39 construction projects expected to be paid for with the $1.7 billion in bond money. The vote also directed the superintendent to forward the school board's request that county commissioners also approve the project ordinances.

The projects in the ordinance request include all those previously listed on the district's facilities master plan prioritization list. A planned rebuild of what's now Murphey Elementary to become a school for special programs was combined into one project with the rebuild of the adjacent Jackson Middle School to become a preparatory academy for grades 6-12.

McGregor said, based on conversations with project managers and design firms, the district is considering focusing on getting all the projects designed first and "shovel ready" to move when the price is right.

Late in the meeting, board members voted to select Summit Search Solutions, which specializes in filling education positions, to help find a successor to Contreras who is leaving this summer for another job.

