With COVID-19 cases climbing, Cone Health to delay certain surgeries at some hospitals

GREENSBORO — Cone Health is suspending non-emergency surgeries beginning Jan. 25 at three of its area hospitals in order to free up staff and beds as the health care system tries to keep pace with record numbers of COVID-19 patients.
That means some types of surgeries — such as knee and hip replacements — will have to wait at Moses Cone and Wesley Long hospitals in Greensboro and at Alamance Regional Medical Center in Burlington, according to Kenneth Rempher, Cone Health’s executive vice president of acute care services and chief nurse executive.
Additionally, Annie Penn Hospital in Reidsville will reduce its volume of elective surgeries, he said.
The decision will not affect procedures scheduled at surgery centers.
"We are constantly looking at capacity and how to best use our resources," Rempher said during a telephone interview Thursday — a day when North Carolina saw a record-high 3,990 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.
Cone Health's network of hospitals was caring for 274 coronavirus patients on Thursday, and Rempher said projections indicate that number could rise to 380 by mid-February.
Rempher said those numbers don't include the 20 to 35 people with COVID-19 being seen daily in emergency rooms, with some patients later admitted while others are sent home to recover.
Halting some surgeries will free up 155 registered nurses and about 100 ancillary support staff, which includes nursing assistants and surgery technicians. Although it was unclear how many beds would become available, Rempher said the move would certainly improve capacity.
The health care system has seen challenges with staffing as some employees have contracted COVID-19 or had to take personal leave to care for sick family members.
As of Sunday, at least 64% of Cone Health's frontline staff had received their first dose of a vaccine to help protect them from the coronavirus.
With emergency rooms seeing more people with COVID-19 symptoms, the wait times are longer than usual. Other issues like staffing shortages and bed availability have contributed to the delay.
But progress is being made to reduce the amount of time spent in the ER as much as possible.
"We are looking at how we can get people discharged early in the day if they are appropriately ready to go home," Rempher said. "We're working to improve efficiency on our end that will allow families to pick up loved ones earlier. And that seems to really help in the ER later in the day."
At the risk of sounding "like a broken record," Rempher asked the community to wear masks and practice social distancing to avoid contracting the highly contagious respiratory disease.