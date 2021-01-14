With COVID-19 cases climbing, Cone Health to delay certain surgeries at some hospitals

Halting some surgeries will free up 155 registered nurses and about 100 ancillary support staff, which includes nursing assistants and surgery technicians. Although it was unclear how many beds would become available, Rempher said the move would certainly improve capacity.

The health care system has seen challenges with staffing as some employees have contracted COVID-19 or had to take personal leave to care for sick family members.

As of Sunday, at least 64% of Cone Health's frontline staff had received their first dose of a vaccine to help protect them from the coronavirus.

With emergency rooms seeing more people with COVID-19 symptoms, the wait times are longer than usual. Other issues like staffing shortages and bed availability have contributed to the delay.

But progress is being made to reduce the amount of time spent in the ER as much as possible.

"We are looking at how we can get people discharged early in the day if they are appropriately ready to go home," Rempher said. "We're working to improve efficiency on our end that will allow families to pick up loved ones earlier. And that seems to really help in the ER later in the day."