With COVID-19 in 'red zone,' some CMS board members want shift back to virtual class

"The data is staring us in the face," she said. "We're at the point where you do need to go out and make a statement ... to let people know, there are people listening."

Sawyer said not enough had been done to make sure schools could reopen safely. Small, seemingly low-risk activities can add up on the whole, she said, driving up infection rates and community spread. Whatever happens in the community will be reflected in the district's staff and students, she said, even if schools are not a site of transmission.

"As a society, we have not prioritized education," she said. "We're in a want-to-have-it-all situation. ... Right now, we haven't made the sacrifice we need to make schools safe."

Shipp said that while she supported in-person learning, the district had to consider the metrics it had set for itself. With research indicating that older children spread coronavirus as much as adults, Shipp said that CMS had to seriously reconsider the plan to bring middle and high school students back after a holiday where many might travel.

"We knew realistically we might have to pull back at some point," she said. "The question is, 'is now the time?'"