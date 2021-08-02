With delayed census data coming soon, Greensboro council to begin redistricting process

Those groups are the League of Women Voters, the ACLU of North Carolina, the Greensboro Neighborhood Congress, the local chapter of the NAACP and the Simkins PAC, one of the city’s oldest political groups.

McCarley said those groups could be politically impartial yet represent a broad community.

Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter voiced concern that some of those groups might lean “toward a certain party” and that council should consider other organizations as well.

McCarley said that while the Simkins PAC and Greensboro’s NAACP branch could be seen as more supportive of Democrats, the other three groups are less partisan.

Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann suggested that the business community needed to be better represented on the committee and suggested the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition could offer potential members.

“I have great regard for the Simkins PAC,” she said. “I think the fact that they are a political action committee puts them in a slightly different category.”

Mayor Nancy Vaughan suggested that council consider the committee’s makeup at its Aug. 17 meeting and that it will likely expand the group to seven members.