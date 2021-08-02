With delayed census data coming soon, Greensboro council to begin redistricting process

GREENSBORO — Officials are preparing for the arduous but necessary task of redrawing City Council districts after delayed population data is finally released from the U.S. Census Bureau.
The data could come as soon as Aug. 16, putting Greensboro on the fast track to rebalancing its five electoral districts, if necessary, by the November deadline to have a primary election next March.
City Council would be required to redraw districts if population numbers are out-of-balance by a certain percentage based on the new data. But even if the population variance doesn’t reach the legal definition that would require redrawing districts, council is setting the stage to make modifications. That way, population totals for each district are as balanced as possible.
City Council met Monday for a presentation from Parker Poe, a regional law firm that specializes in election redistricting. Attorneys laid out a process that council would likely follow after receiving the new census data.
At the top of the list will be appointing a committee that would do most of the work of researching and redrawing districts for the five council seats that are elected geographically. Greensboro has three other council members elected at-large plus the mayor.
Mac McCarley, a Parker Poe attorney, suggested five groups that could provide members to make up that committee, pending council approval.
Those groups are the League of Women Voters, the ACLU of North Carolina, the Greensboro Neighborhood Congress, the local chapter of the NAACP and the Simkins PAC, one of the city’s oldest political groups.
McCarley said those groups could be politically impartial yet represent a broad community.
Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter voiced concern that some of those groups might lean “toward a certain party” and that council should consider other organizations as well.
McCarley said that while the Simkins PAC and Greensboro’s NAACP branch could be seen as more supportive of Democrats, the other three groups are less partisan.
Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann suggested that the business community needed to be better represented on the committee and suggested the Greensboro Chamber of Commerce and the Triad Real Estate and Building Industry Coalition could offer potential members.
“I have great regard for the Simkins PAC,” she said. “I think the fact that they are a political action committee puts them in a slightly different category.”
Mayor Nancy Vaughan suggested that council consider the committee’s makeup at its Aug. 17 meeting and that it will likely expand the group to seven members.
City Attorney Chuck Watts told council that it must notify the Guilford County Board of Elections of new districts by Nov. 12 and provide details by Nov. 17.
If council can meet those deadlines, filing for candidates could begin Dec. 6 and would close Dec. 17.
The primary election would be held on March 8, 2022 and the general election would be April 26 unless there is a primary for federal races, which would push final city elections to May 17.
