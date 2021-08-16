With delta variant on the rise, North Carolina moves to rehire more contact tracers

RALEIGH — With the delta variant causing a weeks-long surge in cases of COVID-19, North Carolina is again "rapidly trying" to increase its number of contact tracers.
On Thursday, the state reported 5,900 new COVID-19 cases, and it was the 33rd consecutive day that the state has reported an increase in the number of people hospitalized.
The surge comes after months of declining case loads and the nearing return of public schools and universities and large events, like concerts and football games.
Contact tracing is one of many tools that North Carolina is using to combat the coronavirus, using teams of tracers to reach out to individuals who may have come into contact with an infected person and asking them to isolate themselves.
"The more that people can know that they need to stay home while they may be infectious, the better off we'll be," said Erika Samoff, the contact tracing manager for the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services' communicable disease branch.
At its peak, there were more than 2,400 contact tracers working in the state. But when cases began declining earlier this year, many left. Contact tracers are not directly employed by DHHS. A majority are employed by individual counties or third parties like Community Care of North Carolina.
Currently, there are 1,368 full- and part-time contact tracers working in North Carolina.
"It's a complicated balance between trying to have enough staff to handle whatever comes at us, maintaining good experienced people ... but also being good custodians of the people's money," Samoff said of the declining number of contact tracers.
"We have tried to ride that cost-effectively. We definitely did decrease our staff as cases went down (and) we decreased it pretty significantly," Samoff said. "We are now rapidly trying to increase it again. And that's hard work, but we're doing our best."
Samoff said it's been hard to logistically keep up with how contagious the delta variant has been. The delta variant is two to three times as contagious as the original virus.
"It's really hard to hire fast enough to keep up with the case increases, especially this current one with delta moving so much faster," she said.
Even with smaller numbers, the state has gotten much better at contacting potentially infected people, Samoff said. Last year, it was initially limited by having to reach individuals via phone calls, but it now has a number of potential communication avenues, like email or text message. It also has an online tool that allows infected people to voluntarily report their close contacts, rather than having to relay the information over the phone.
The contact tracing team could be further burdened by the reopening of schools and universities, especially if they aren't requiring masks or vaccinations. Only 59 school districts, or 59% of the state's 1.5 million public school students, are mandating mask usage in schools at the moment. Those mask mandates are mainly being applied at schools in the state's largest cities.
"Research shows that when kids in schools are masked, there's very little transmission," Samoff said. "And if we step outside of those boundaries and there's more transmission, then that will be work that our contract tracers will have to do."
With the return of college and professional football around the corner, Samoff said there is concern that the delta variant could lead to more infections at those events, which draw tens of thousands of fans.
But she noted outdoor events are much less risky than indoor ones.
"The protests from last year didn't generate huge waves of cases," she said. "That just reinforces that outdoors is safer than indoors."