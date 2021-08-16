With delta variant on the rise, North Carolina moves to rehire more contact tracers

"It's a complicated balance between trying to have enough staff to handle whatever comes at us, maintaining good experienced people ... but also being good custodians of the people's money," Samoff said of the declining number of contact tracers.

"We have tried to ride that cost-effectively. We definitely did decrease our staff as cases went down (and) we decreased it pretty significantly," Samoff said. "We are now rapidly trying to increase it again. And that's hard work, but we're doing our best."

Samoff said it's been hard to logistically keep up with how contagious the delta variant has been. The delta variant is two to three times as contagious as the original virus.

"It's really hard to hire fast enough to keep up with the case increases, especially this current one with delta moving so much faster," she said.

Even with smaller numbers, the state has gotten much better at contacting potentially infected people, Samoff said. Last year, it was initially limited by having to reach individuals via phone calls, but it now has a number of potential communication avenues, like email or text message. It also has an online tool that allows infected people to voluntarily report their close contacts, rather than having to relay the information over the phone.