With homicides at a record level, Greensboro police chief asks for more resources

GREENSBORO — The city is in the midst of a historic rise in homicides this year with 57 dead, shattering the old record set last year — by far.

Police Chief Brian James has a wish list of things he believes will reduce that number. But he needs money from the City Council.

And Monday, members suggested they're ready to help. Mayor Nancy Vaughan told James during a special work session on violent crime that council has been waiting for specific requests.

"I appreciate that you brought them forward, and it gives us the chance to give you the tools and resources that you need," Vaughan said.

Neither James nor council talked money, but the requests include enough funding to pay overtime to officers for shifts that will temporarily fill 25 vacant positions. There's also technology that James believes can help police solve crimes and find ways to prevent them.

This year has been a bad one in Greensboro for many reasons and the homicide rate is no exception. In the first 11 months of the year, 57 people have died, a striking increase from 45 homicides in 2019, 40 in 2018, 44 in 2017 and 36 in 2016.

Overall, James said 1,309 people were victims of assault with firearms this year compared with 1,095 in 2019.