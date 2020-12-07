With homicides at a record level, Greensboro police chief asks for more resources

GREENSBORO — The city is in the midst of a historic rise in homicides this year with 57 dead, shattering the old record set last year — by far.
Police Chief Brian James has a wish list of things he believes will reduce that number. But he needs money from the City Council.
And Monday, members suggested they're ready to help. Mayor Nancy Vaughan told James during a special work session on violent crime that council has been waiting for specific requests.
"I appreciate that you brought them forward, and it gives us the chance to give you the tools and resources that you need," Vaughan said.
Neither James nor council talked money, but the requests include enough funding to pay overtime to officers for shifts that will temporarily fill 25 vacant positions. There's also technology that James believes can help police solve crimes and find ways to prevent them.
This year has been a bad one in Greensboro for many reasons and the homicide rate is no exception. In the first 11 months of the year, 57 people have died, a striking increase from 45 homicides in 2019, 40 in 2018, 44 in 2017 and 36 in 2016.
Overall, James said 1,309 people were victims of assault with firearms this year compared with 1,095 in 2019.
While detectives and officers work to solve those crimes, dealing with the causes is not always easy. On Monday afternoon, James mentioned issues that aren't within the police department's control: unemployment, food insecurity and even internet access during the COVID-19 pandemic.
He said half of the homicides can be traced to conflicts at nightspots or stemming from them.
James said police are working with the community to raise the department's visibility in neighborhoods, improve relationships and help connect residents to resources that can improve their lives and make crime less likely.
Some of James' needs are obvious and range from assigning as many as five new detectives to the homicide squad to adding additional funding to the CrimeStoppers program.
In the future, James said the city needs to determine if law enforcement is keeping pace with population growth and create a position for a "resource coordinator" who connects the public with the police department.
James added that technology is part of the equation, too. He said cameras that track license plates in the downtown area, for example, would have made it easier to pinpoint assailants involved in a shooting at the Guilford County Courthouse that left one dead and two wounded in November.
Finally, James said the city will need to evaluate salaries and benefits for officers as the pool of good candidates has declined in recent years.
Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said she supports James' requests, but also believes the community needs to be more involved.
Councilman Justin Outling said he would like to see a deeper analysis of crime in Winston-Salem, a slightly smaller city with 25 homicides so far this year.
James said that while some comparable cities around the nation have worse homicide rates right now, "I hate being the chief that oversaw the record for homicides in Greensboro."
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.
