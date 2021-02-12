With killings at an all-time high, Greensboro council renews goal to reduce violent crime

During the early part of the crime discussion, some council members asked whether the city should be more realistic.

"I'm not saying that any of us don't want 20% by 2022," Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said. "I also want to be a little bit realistic. On crime, I think it's a lot more complex and complicated issue."

Meredith Powell, who was hired by the city to moderate the retreat, said she thought having ambitious goals is a good way to encourage focused effort.

"I do think it would send the wrong message to lower that goal," she said. "You need to be strong in this goal and throw everything you can at it and be OK that you don't reach it."

Michelle Kennedy was one of several council members who noted that homicide rates overshadow the progress made on other categories of crime and the city should be more specific about how it reports results to the public.

"Perhaps it would be worth saying, 'reduce violent crime in each of four categories by 20%' and then name those categories," Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said.

City Manager David Parrish noted that the hiring of five new detectives will help close unsolved homicides, allowing the community to heal even as the homicide rate remains high.