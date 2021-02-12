With killings at an all-time high, Greensboro council renews goal to reduce violent crime

GREENSBORO — Last year's soaring homicide rate motivated the City Council on Friday to press forward with its goal of reducing violent crime by 20% through the end of 2022.
Whether that's too ambitious was discussed by members during the second and final day of their annual retreat, which was held virtually.
"I don't think we need to lower the bar," Councilwoman Sharon Hightower said.
Even so, the city finds itself caught in a wave of violence that it's struggling to stop.
And Greensboro isn't alone. Charlotte saw a record 123 homicides in 2020 while in Durham shootings were at an all-time high.
Greensboro's 61 homicides in 2020 shattered the old mark of 45 in 2019 and 40 in 2018, numbers that have been steadily rising in recent years.
On Friday, in developing a plan, council members decided to break down the way results will be tracked by classifying violent crime in four categories: homicide, rape, aggravated assault and robbery.
They believe that will help them demonstrate progress in some categories even if such crimes as homicide follow a trend in the wrong direction.
For example, although the homicide rate was a record 61 by the end of 2020, instances of rape declined by 16% and robberies were down by 6%.
During the early part of the crime discussion, some council members asked whether the city should be more realistic.
"I'm not saying that any of us don't want 20% by 2022," Councilwoman Marikay Abuzuaiter said. "I also want to be a little bit realistic. On crime, I think it's a lot more complex and complicated issue."
Meredith Powell, who was hired by the city to moderate the retreat, said she thought having ambitious goals is a good way to encourage focused effort.
"I do think it would send the wrong message to lower that goal," she said. "You need to be strong in this goal and throw everything you can at it and be OK that you don't reach it."
Michelle Kennedy was one of several council members who noted that homicide rates overshadow the progress made on other categories of crime and the city should be more specific about how it reports results to the public.
"Perhaps it would be worth saying, 'reduce violent crime in each of four categories by 20%' and then name those categories," Councilwoman Tammi Thurm said.
City Manager David Parrish noted that the hiring of five new detectives will help close unsolved homicides, allowing the community to heal even as the homicide rate remains high.
As council wrapped up its goals for the year, several other issues were discussed:
• Housing: Council agreed that the city is making progress in encouraging developers to build affordable housing through financial incentives. To that end, a goal of building 1,000 new apartments by the end of 2022 was increased to 1,200.
Thurm said: "We could conceivably be at that 1,000 in 2021," given the strong numbers of housing construction reported during the first part of the retreat on Thursday.
• Diverse transportation: Initially, council members sought to get 20% more residents to work without using their own vehicle by 2023.
But as they talked, it became clear that the city's efforts can't easily be quantified when measured by public transit trips, access to sidewalks and other areas.
Fewer people are commuting to work during the coronavirus pandemic.
And Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann pointed out the city has taken a limited approach to encourage high-density development that could put people closer to where they live, work and shop.
Council members agreed to look more closely at the city's comprehensive development plan.
• Recycling: When the city had to drop glass recycling from its collections last year, residents objected loudly. So when Powell brought up the city's desire to establish long-term goals for recycling, council members remarked that the collapsing market for recyclables has been what's forced the reduction.
"The market is what drives what they can do," Abuzuaiter said. "Here's something we don't have control over so how can we implement a long-term plan?"
Parrish agreed that it's hard to create a focused goal around recycling.
He said the city staff will collect more information and return to council in the spring so it can get a clearer view of its choices.
