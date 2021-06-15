With new fiscal year looming, Greensboro council approves budget

GREENSBORO — The City Council unanimously approved Tuesday a $620 million budget that includes higher salaries for police officers and more programs to promote racial diversity in city hiring and contracts.
The budget maintains the current City property tax rate of 66.25 cents per $100 property valuation and proposes a 4.5% water rate increase, an increase of $2.12 per month for the average water customer inside the City limits.
The city plans to cover this spending, in part, with higher revenues from property tax collections. Officials say that will bring in an extra $3.7 million because the city's properties will be valued at more than $29 billion — 1.5% higher than this year's total.
With the deaths of George Floyd in Minneapolis and Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, distrust in law enforcement continues to be a top concern in communities across the country and Greensboro is no exception.
Police Chief Brian James has said he wants to make the department more effective and sensitive to the needs of residents. Recruiting good officers through better salaries and training them to defuse potentially violent situations are among the chief's strategies for improving the department.
To get there, James asked the City Council to approve funding for eight more officers in addition to the seven positions the department added in December.
One key cost increase for the department: $1 million to raise pay for new recruits and current officers. James wants to bump up the minimum salary to $40,212. Two more phases would improve the pay scale for current and ranking officers in the department.
Elected officials have vowed to improve the city's racial diversity in hiring as well as in the contracts it makes with outside businesses. That's why the department handling the Minority and Women Business Enterprise program will get $76,000 under the budget for a new specialist to help improve the percentage of diverse businesses the city hires for various contracts.
City officials have also committed to fighting issues of racial injustice within the city's staff and in the community. The budget includes $183,378 for additional positions in the Greensboro Human Rights Department. Another position would be a full-time administrator for the council-appointed Greensboro Human Rights Commission, which handles allegations of discrimination within the city.
The city's Parks & Recreation Department will get additional staffers, including maintenance workers for the greenway. Overall, the budget increase for those people is $432,535.
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.