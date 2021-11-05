With not much resistance, Guilford commissioners approve new voting districts

GREENSBORO — New electoral districts were chosen for Guilford County commissioners on Thursday, but the proposal was not without detractors. Ultimately, the Guilford County Board of Commissioners approved the eight redrawn districts by a vote of 6-1, with two members absent.
The new districts will determine who votes in each of the eight commissioners districts as well as the Guilford County Board of Education, which voted in October to adopt whatever map commissioners chose.
It was an unusual vote because the board's two Republicans — Justin Conrad and Alan Perdue — supported the map that was drawn and negotiated by Democratic Chairman Melvin "Skip" Alston, while Democratic Commissioner James Upchurch was the only member to vote against it. Commissioner Kay Cashion was late to the meeting and did not vote and Commissioner Carolyn Coleman was absent.
Upchurch, who represents District 6, said: "Commissioner Alston, I want to thank you for all the effort that went into creating this. I will be voting against this map simply because my constituents did not want me to support this map."
The presence of the recently Republican-dominated board was strongly felt during Thursday's meeting as former Commissioner Alan Branson rose to speak four times at nearly every opportunity for public speakers.
Branson, who was narrowly defeated in 2020 by Democrat Mary Beth Murphy, denounced Alston's handling of the redistricting, saying the maps remained "in the back of his mind" until late in the process, without public scrutiny. Branson, who had represented District 4 in eastern Guilford County, said that redistricting moved his precinct into District 2 — which is currently being served by Perdue.
"Much to my displeasure, I come here tonight to be double-bunked in Mr. Perdue's district if I were to decide to run again," Branson said.
Other commissioners praised Alston's work, saying that his name may be on the map but all the commissioners contributed. They especially praised his effort to allow each school board member to continue to live in their current districts.
"You can't make eight, 50-50 split districts," Commissioner Carly Cooke said. "It's just not what our voter makeup is in Guilford County. So I think there was an effort here to make a fair map, to preserve incumbent districts and continuity in representation. It's a very difficult task and I appreciate the chairman's hard work on collaborating with both the school board and our board."
Murphy added: "There was significant effort and collaboration across the aisle among all members of this board as well as with the elected members of the school board to ensure that everyone had a voice. That effort was herculean, quite frankly."
Conrad said it was good that current school board members will be allowed to continue serving in their districts.
"That being said, sometime the best deals are the deals you make that you turn around and you kick the dirt behind you. You're not happy about it. But that's the type of deal we're in and I did give you my word and you gave me yours and we will vote accordingly," Conrad said.
Redistricting comes around every 10 years when new data from the U.S. Census Bureau is released and the county learns whether its populations have shifted in ways that make it imbalanced for elections.
If any of the county’s districts deviate by a spread of more than 10 percentage points in population, the county must draw new districts. Guilford County elects eight of its commissioners from districts and one for an at-large position.
New census figures show that District 4 in the eastern part of the county has grown so much, it is now 14% above the ideal population with more than 77,000 people.
By comparison, District 5 is now 5% below the ideal population figure.
In October, the county asked residents for suggestions on new districts. Four maps were submitted by two individuals, Alston said, but he didn't pay attention to those as closely as the map he created and then negotiated.
Alston finished his proposal on Wednesday.
One influential state legislator said earlier this week everybody reached a fair and workable compromise. Guilford County Republican Rep. Jon Hardister, the House majority whip, said he was closely involved in the process with Alston.
Alston said he spent three hours with county staff members learning how to operate the mapping software so he could create his own proposal. As a result, he was able to pinpoint nearly 60 precincts countywide where populations could be rebalanced and moved to recreate districts.
In addition to the overall population requirements, districts must be contiguous and have relative parity of party representation. In other words, they must be “competitive.”
The new map will be filed with the county Board of Elections later this month. The map does not require General Assembly approval, but legislators can challenge it if they don't like what they see.
