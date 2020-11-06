With top races still in doubt, N.C. Republicans pressure elections officials

RALEIGH — North Carolina Republicans pressed state election officials on Friday to make public more information about the number of outstanding ballots from this week’s election that could be counted.

Nearly a dozen Election Day races in North Carolina, including those for president and U.S. Senate, remain too early to call because as many as 172,000 ballots have either yet to be counted or rejected, or could trickle in before next week’s deadline to receive mail-in ballots postmarked by Election Day.

The actual number of ballots that will arrive is likely to be less, however, because many people who requested absentee ballots ended up voting on Election Day or perhaps didn't vote at all. And past elections show a significant portion of the 41,000 provisional ballots cast on Tuesday will be rejected.

Election boards in all 100 counties are supposed to complete their full ballot counts by Nov. 13. State GOP leaders demanded that the State Board of Elections provide data as soon as possible from a tracking system linked to absentee-ballot envelopes that could determine how many ballots were given to the U.S. Postal Service by Tuesday but have not been received.