With violent crime on the rise, Greensboro council wants to be 'honest' about stopping it

GREENSBORO — The police department alone can’t solve the city’s homicide and crime problems.
The solution begins, city officials said Tuesday, with better housing, lower unemployment and a stronger sense of community.
And even then, said police Chief Brian James: “You can’t control individual behavior.”
That’s why homicide is such a difficult crime to predict and prevent, he explained.
James appeared before a virtual meeting of the City Council on Tuesday to lay out his three-year strategic plan for the department, how it will fight crime, solve hiring issues and keep equipment and training up to date.
But the chief’s one-hour presentation led to a rambling, 90-minute discussion with council members about the roots of crime in the city, the police department’s recruiting challenges and the wider community’s approach to promoting prosperity.
Mayor Nancy Vaughan thanked the chief for his summary of the 28-page report and sent a clear message that he should come back to council with specific requests for money to add programs and personnel that can strengthen the department.
That may include, for example, an updated records system to replace some of the department’s 20-year-old technology.
But, Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said, the headline that never fades is the one that makes it to the front page of the newspaper and leads the evening news: Greensboro’s record 61 homicides in 2020.
“Realistically, how do you really stop or prevent that sort of thing?” she asked James.
He said that it takes a combination of community efforts from policing that engages more closely with residents to spending more time solving smaller crimes.
“If we increase some of our efforts around things that are going on around the community, you reduce the risk,” James said.
But, he added, “random acts of violence are really tough.”
Hoffmann replied: “We need to be just open and honest and realistic.”
Councilwoman Goldie Wells had a more sobering take.
“We might as well tell people the truth,” she said. “If we knew the answer to stopping the homicides, we would do it.”
James wrote in his plan that while Greensboro’s population has grown to nearly 300,000 people since 2010, the police department has added only 30 sworn officers since 2011.
Compounding the problem, the department has 34 vacancies out of a force of 683 sworn officers.
And James told council Tuesday that even if the city authorized more officers today, it may take up to a year and a half to fill positions given that recruitment has been so difficult recently.
Two obstacles are facing police recruiters: lagging salaries for Greensboro officers and a growing perception among young people, especially minorities, that joining a police department is not a good career choice.
Even nearby departments are more attractive to prospective recruits than in Greensboro, James said, because they are offering more money and better benefits.
“The pay is probably the most glaring thing that jumps out,” James said.
The Greensboro department is wrapping up a staffing study that will pinpoint deficiencies in hiring practices and offer solutions.
City Manager David Parrish told council that he would endorse authorizing overtime pay for officers if James needs it.
The problem, James said, is that ultimately officers work too many hours — which gets back to the problem of not enough people on the job.
“I’ve got to fill all my vacancies,” James said, “but I’ve got to have a benefits package that is going to attract the best officers.”
Contact Richard M. Barron at 336-373-7371 and follow @BarronBizNR on Twitter.