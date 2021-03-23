With violent crime on the rise, Greensboro council wants to be 'honest' about stopping it

But, Councilwoman Nancy Hoffmann said, the headline that never fades is the one that makes it to the front page of the newspaper and leads the evening news: Greensboro’s record 61 homicides in 2020.

“Realistically, how do you really stop or prevent that sort of thing?” she asked James.

He said that it takes a combination of community efforts from policing that engages more closely with residents to spending more time solving smaller crimes.

“If we increase some of our efforts around things that are going on around the community, you reduce the risk,” James said.

But, he added, “random acts of violence are really tough.”

Hoffmann replied: “We need to be just open and honest and realistic.”

Councilwoman Goldie Wells had a more sobering take.

“We might as well tell people the truth,” she said. “If we knew the answer to stopping the homicides, we would do it.”

James wrote in his plan that while Greensboro’s population has grown to nearly 300,000 people since 2010, the police department has added only 30 sworn officers since 2011.