Without Spanish emergency alerts, rural NC’s growing Latino population faces risks

After clocking out of a long shift at a hog farm, Lucia Mondragón and her teenage daughter stopped into Walmart on the night of Oct. 6, 2016, for their weekly grocery shopping. As Mondragón pushed a cart through the store, she noticed other shoppers frantically raiding the shelves. Hurricane Matthew was making landfall near her home in Cumberland County, yet Mondragón had no idea.
Her daughter, Alisson Herrarte, pulled out her cell phone and searched the web for what the emergency could be.
“All the information appeared in English,” she said in Spanish. “At that time, I didn’t know the language.”
With no English proficiency, Mondragón, her husband and two children had immigrated from El Salvador two months earlier. This would be the family’s first brush with a deadly storm, but not the last.
“We were completely unaware and unprepared,” Mondragón said of the hurricane and destructive floods that followed.
Latino immigrants, a growing community in rural eastern North Carolina, are no strangers to Mondragón’s terrifying experience. Since Matthew in 2016, North Carolina has experienced several catastrophic hurricanes, including Florence and Michael in 2018, Dorian in 2019 and, most recently, Hurricane Isaias this August. So far the state has received more than $23 billion in federal funds to help recover from these storms.
The 2020 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be among the worst on record, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA). Hurricane Isaias brought six tornadoes to North Carolina, which killed two people.
Despite this history with disaster and a substantial Latino population, rural eastern North Carolina counties do not deliver real-time emergency alerts and evacuation orders in Spanish ahead of hurricanes and natural disasters, a review of 40 county emergency management sites and several interviews with six county and state emergency officials by Enlace Latino NC has found.
This means that ahead of a major disaster, Spanish-speaking immigrants are not alerted to protect themselves, their families and property.
The Department of North Carolina Emergency Management punts this responsibility to individual counties, but it noted that the state provides them with guidance. County officials say they look to the state for guidance. But there isn’t a coordinated effort among emergency officials — local, state and federal — to identify non-English speaking immigrant communities and include them in emergency preparedness plans, leaving vulnerable communities at greater risk without crucial, life-saving information that everyone else receives. However, the N.C. Dept. of Emergency Management has made some changes including adding two translators to its staff in 2020.
Ernie Abbott, a former general counsel for the Federal Emergency Management Agency, told Enlace Latino NC that without an effective communication strategy in emergency preparedness, local governments are setting their own communities up for disaster.
“Disaster planning guidance developed since Hurricane Katrina makes it pretty clear that [if] preparedness plans don’t take into account the needs of – and ways to communicate with – the whole population in your community, the plans will fail,” Abbott said.
Latinos make up a growing sector of the communities in North Carolina, with 997,000 residents in 2018. According to the U.S. Census, 10 rural counties in North Carolina experienced steady growth since 2010 that can be attributed entirely to Latino immigrants. This includes four eastern counties: Duplin, Wayne, Sampson and Wilson.
Still, local emergency management does not prioritize Spanish-language communication. At the federal level, where the law and policies assert language access must be a priority, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) prioritize response and recovery over prevention and preparedness.
The Stafford Act, the statutory authority for most federal disaster response, requires that FEMA works with state and local governments to identify population groups with limited English proficiency (LEP) and include Spanish and other languages in disaster planning.
But these policies fall short because there’s no oversight to ensure that state and local officials are identifying vulnerable LEP communities, even though North Carolina has received billions of dollars in federal funds in recent years.
In response to questions about the Stafford Act and any efforts to work with the state and local governments to address these issues, FEMA Spokesperson Daniel Llargués wrote via email: “Preparedness is a shared responsibility across federal, state, local, tribal and territorial governments; the private sector; non-governmental organizations and the American people. The optimal disaster response is locally executed, state managed, and federally supported.”
This article is published through the N.C. News Collaborative, a partnership of Lee, Gannett and McClatchy newspapers in North Carolina that aims to better inform readers throughout the state.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!