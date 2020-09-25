WLET - Angela Pearman

Take for granted

In response to the Sept. 24 letter “White privilege:”

I’ve never heard anyone claim that all whites are privileged, whatever that word means. But most of us can take for granted many aspects of daily life that people of color cannot.

Did I need to continually have a conversation with my teenage son about how to behave around the police? It never crossed my mind.

Did I hesitate to pick up a wallet found in the grocery store isle and take it to customer service for fear of being accused of stealing the cash inside? I didn’t think twice.

What are my considerations regarding purchasing a home in a specific area? I like it, and can I afford it. Period.

One of the key elements in the disparity of wealth between races is the once-legal practice of redlining. For decades, banks could deny mortgages to people based on their race. There were actual maps with red lines drawn around areas where people of color could not purchase, regardless of whether they could qualify. This practice was outlawed in 1968, but that doesn’t mean it has disappeared.