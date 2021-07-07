WLET - Camilla Wilcox

People at multiple residences nearby put on massive, clearly illegal displays for hours on end, equal in size and scope to any sanctioned production. I watched on security cameras while hunkered down in the barn with my terrified animals and witnessed the constant flashes of light that accompanied the explosive sounds I was hearing.

To those who are proud of their displays, who scoff and say it’s just a night or two out of the year, all in fun, I say you have committed animal cruelty. These innocent animals suffered shock at the loud, continuous noise and constant, brilliant flashes, and they will remember. They may never recover from the trauma they have experienced during your celebration. And your human neighbors may never recover either, due to the disregard you have shown for us. You may not have taken nearby residents and farmers into consideration this year, but, now that you know how you have impacted us, I hope you will think of us before you plan future similar celebrations.