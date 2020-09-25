WLET - Charles E. Wilson

Facts are stubborn

John Adams said “Facts are stubborn things, and whatever may be our wishes, our inclinations, or the dictates of our passion, they cannot alter the state of facts.” Skipping from our second president to our 45th, has the meaning of “facts” changed? Can President Trump simply dismiss evidence that he disagrees with as “fake news”?

Kathleen Parker commented on Rage, a book by Bob Woodward (“What Woodward owed the public” Sept. 15). Although Trump was well aware of the significance of COVID-19 by February, he downplayed the virus because he said he didn’t want people to panic. And he used the economic effects of the pandemic as an excuse to reverse environmental regulations that protect our health and combat global warming.

Worldwide, the United States has the largest number of infections and the largest number of deaths due to COVID-19. Trump is partially responsible because he failed to provide the leadership needed to fight the virus. And by relaxing environmental protections he worsened the situation for COVIN-19 victims.

Charles E. Wilson

Winston-Salem