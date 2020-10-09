WLET - David Barnes

They're not debates

It is with considerable disappointment that I must say I can't imagine a bigger waste of time than watching presidential or vice presidential "debates." I'm not sure what these events are, but they are not debates and they are a total embarrassment to the U.S.

Can you imagine what the rest of the world thinks of us when they see and listen to this lunacy? Of course, President Trump is the primary instigator of this argumentative and disruptive nonsense, not only with his boorish and rude behavior, but also with his constant spewing of "alternative facts," unsubstantiated theories and divisive opinions. Trump seriously believes he won the debate when he actually destroyed it.

Sen. Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence were much more civil, but spent most of the evening evading and failing to respond to the moderator's questions. Just once, it would be a revelation if one of the participants would respond to the question asked and perhaps explain their answer. But if this ever happens, I'll miss it because I won't be watching.

David Barnes

Winston-Salem