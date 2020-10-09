WLET - David M. McMahon

The writer of the Oct. 8 letter “Cunningham should resign” makes some valid points. However, I wonder when he wrote to say that President Trump should resign. After all, Trump cheated on his first wife with the woman who became his second wife; then cheated on his second wife with the woman who is now his third wife. And, of course, there are the many adulterous affairs he had with other women along the way, including at least one porn star.