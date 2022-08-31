WLET - Donna Bragg

Affordable college

I have to disagree with the writer of the Aug. 30 letter “Debt relief.” He was all for President Biden's debt forgiveness for student loans. Once again, the Democratic solution to an ongoing problem is to put a Band-Aid on it instead of getting to the root of the problem.

Biden should propose a reduction in tuition. Biden's plan will only help a small minority. It's not going to help those who have already paid off their loans or those who will be applying for college in the future. It's only going to help those in the present.

My husband and I started a college savings account when our daughter was just a baby. She attended a state-supported college in the UNC system instead of a private expensive college. We were able to pay for it without a student loan. We sacrificed and made it work.

How many of these people with college debts chose to attend a very prestigious college they couldn't afford? I think it's unfair that my tax dollars are going to pay for someone else's college when I've already paid for my own child. Why not go to a community college for two years and then transfer to a public university to complete your degree, which would be more affordable?

As an educator, it would be an excellent project for First Lady Jill Biden to focus on a solution to reduce the cost of tuition. This should not be a burden on the taxpayer!

Donna Bragg

Winston-Salem