WLET - Harold Eustache Jr.

Afghanistan lasts forever
The Afghan war is finally over. I served in the 101st Airborne Division’s Pathfinder Company and everything about my unit’s experience in Afghanistan in 2009 was tough. From the unforgiving terrain, the high stakes missions, to the constant threat of a firefight — the pace of conflict never let up. I only spent a year of my life in Afghanistan, but it was a year filed with the toughest challenges of my lifetime.
President Biden has announced recently that he will make good on the promise to end the war in Afghanistan by Sept. 11. While I don’t support much of this current president’s policies, I am happy to see the war end. Only a tiny sliver of Americans have ever deployed to Afghanistan, but for many of those who have, this is a welcomed move.
I wear a bracelet every day for one of my best friends who was killed in action in Afghanistan: Edward Mills Jr. He died in a blast, along with six others from my unit, in the deadliest single attack in the entire Afghan war. Although we were the elite of the Army — Rangers, Snipers and Pathfinders — the deaths of our brothers made every man reflect on why we were engaged in this conflict. As this war comes to a close, I hope we can all reflect on the sacrifice of all of our servicemembers who lost their lives in Afghanistan and whose lives will be forever changed by its challenges.