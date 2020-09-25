WLET - Howard Floch

Trump's record

This is in answer to the letter Sept. 19 letter “Biden bad for economy.”

Is the writer aware of how much money has been spent on the CARES Act? He makes it sound as if it is equal to the $20 trillion that already made up the national debt while it is a relatively small fraction of it.

Is he aware that the national debt has actually increased under his beloved President Trump?

Is he aware that infrastructure appropriations are commonly used in tough financial times to take care of areas that need updating, provide jobs and furnish business for vendors? Of course, some chief executives believe that only the projects in states that voted for him should have their projects funded.

Is he aware that those who have lost jobs still need to eat and feed and house their families?

Regarding the stock market, is he aware that when an election is over, the market tends to go up and the data shows that the advance is slightly higher if a Democrat wins?

By way of disclaimer, I was a registered Republican until this spring when I just could not abide the Trump fiasco any longer.

Howard Floch

Clemmons