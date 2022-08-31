WLET - James H. Dilda

Stand up

Sen. Lindsay Graham has warned of "riots in the streets" if Trump is prosecuted over classified materials. He didn't say "found guilty," he said "prosecuted." Is Trump so far above the law he can't even be given the chance to be proven innocent? Good God, Graham, where's your backbone?

Graham once called Trump a crook. Who has changed, Graham or Trump?

If Graham and the other gutless Republicans in the House and Senate had stood up to the man-who-would-be-emperor long ago, none of this would ever have happened. The Big Lie about the election would have fizzled and died. The Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol would probably never have occurred. Without Graham and so many other sycophants turning blind eyes and propping him up so obsequiously, Trump would probably never have dared to walk out with classified materials or to lie about having returned them all.

Did Trump mishandle classified information or obstruct justice? With proper, appropriate support from Congress, the DOJ could have moved faster to bring about proper resolution to all this mess. The business of practically every Republican House and Senate member throwing up their hands and bowing down to the great and powerful wizard of Mar-a-Lago is simply wrong. Whether or not they are up for re-election, aren't there any Republicans who have the integrity, ethics, testosterone or whatever it takes to stand up and say, "It's time to put a stop to this Trump-can-do-no-wrong madness"?

James H. Dilda

Kernersville