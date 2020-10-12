 Skip to main content
WLET - Joel Mabe
A matter of trust

I read the Readers’ Forum on a daily basis and find that one political party in particular deems itself to be the "moral compass" of society. You know the one, the party of Bill Clinton and John Edwards. Now they have a new poster boy for this year’s North Carolina senatorial election in Cal Cunningham.

First, a confirmed sexting scandal with a married woman in California and now allegations of a long-term affair with another woman.

One has to ask, if Cal Cunningham's family can't trust him, why should we?

The last thing Cunningham needs to do now is move away from home, so I think I'll stick with Sen. Thom Tillis.

Joel Mabe

Winston-Salem

