WLET - Mark B. Howard

Trump vaccinations
Yes, I agree with columnist Marc Thiessen (“Lure the unvaccinated by giving Trump credit,” July 8): Former President Trump must be properly coddled and flattered into urging his sycophantic followers into getting vaccinated — because he’s not going to ask them to on his own initiative. He doesn’t give a damn about them. The way to get him to do anything, we know from years of reporting, is to kiss his ass then fool him into thinking that what you want him to do is his idea.
I can’t wait to see his public-service announcement: “Nobody ever thought of a president urging people to get vaccinated before,” he’ll say. Or: “People are saying, ‘Sir, how did you get so many people to be vaccinated? Nobody’s ever gotten as many people to be vaccinated as you have.’”
I can laugh about it because it’ll never happen. There’s nothing in it for him. If he had any sort of character or concern for his followers, he’d be appearing on Fox News every day, urging his cult followers to be vaccinated.
Mark B. Howard
Winston-Salem