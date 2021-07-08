WLET - Mark B. Howard

Yes, I agree with columnist Marc Thiessen (“Lure the unvaccinated by giving Trump credit,” July 8): Former President Trump must be properly coddled and flattered into urging his sycophantic followers into getting vaccinated — because he’s not going to ask them to on his own initiative. He doesn’t give a damn about them. The way to get him to do anything, we know from years of reporting, is to kiss his ass then fool him into thinking that what you want him to do is his idea.