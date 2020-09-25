WLET - Mary Martha Smoak

No whining

Well, it's been a while. Every time I get ready to send a letter, events change dramatically.

Recently I was overwhelmed again by an article stating that Lt. Gov. Dan Forest has once again come up with yet another poor idea (“Lieutenant governor: Reopen schools without mask mandate,” Sept. 17).

Forest needs to refrain from whining about "mask mandates" and read the research on the strong advantage of wearing a mask to protect citizens young and old from COVID-19 and likely reduce the spread of the seasonal flu. This mandate will save lives, pain and the suffering of school-age citizens and those who come in contact with them daily.

Does Forest pass on a double yellow line, not wear a seat belt, exceed the speed limit, drink and drive, eat in establishments with a C or less sanitation grade, and avoid having members of his family immunized against many deadly contagious diseases?

Fortunately, Gov. Roy Cooper and his medical advisers put the health and welfare of N.C. citizens first in their decision-making.