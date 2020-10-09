WLET - Mike Lewter

Trump's reps

Another day, another tweet. Like most of President Trump’s electronic communications, there are hints into what he truly believes even if he doesn’t directly state it verbatim.

In his tweet dated Oct. 6, discussing the continuing struggle to get much-needed aid out to Americans in the grip of this pandemic, he stated that “I have instructed my representatives to stop negotiating until after the election when, immediately after I win, we will pass a major Stimulus Bill that focuses on hardworking Americans and Small Business.”

I was too busy being livid at his attempt to use money for the American public as a stunt for his reelection to notice his belief, which he has shown time and time again by tweeting.

Where he said “my representatives,” that reveals his feelings regarding who he believes works for him. The only representatives that are afforded him by the Constitution are his lawyers. The representatives work for the citizens of the United States, not a singular Donald J. Trump.

His presumptive ownership over duly elected members of Congress should provide all the answers to every question relating to “what is wrong with this administration?”

Mike Lewter

Clemmons