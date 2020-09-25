WLET - Richard Howerton

The big lie

Recently, I was wandering the shelves of a store in my favorite N.C. beach town. The store was empty save for an attendant about my age, judging from our white eyebrows perched above our masks. As the piped-in music turned to a rhythm and blues song, his mellow baritone joined in. His voice made me smile. "Sing it, brother," I said.

"Ah, to be out on the road and up on the stage," he lamented, and then added, "All gone thanks to the big lie."

As the baritone rang me up, I couldn’t help but say, "Hey, I'm a health care guy. This stuff is real, I can assure you."

No response.

"You know," I tried again, "I wish people exposed to COVID got sick right away, so people wouldn't be lured into thinking nothing’s happening, until it kills people like us in three weeks."

He shoved my purchase toward me and said, "You have a nice day."

Since then, we’ve learned there were big lies told about COVID-19 in the highest office of our land. If I see that baritone again, I’ll tell him he was right, but he really should’ve said, “Those big lies.”