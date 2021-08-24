WLET - Romaine S. Poindexter

Hate-shaming

"Hate" is a word that has become the refuge of the self-righteous.

I was so often accused of hating former President Trump. I hated his presidency. The man himself was and is immaterial to me.

Now I see a group of Christians being vilified for trying to obey God's law and do His will. That does not mean they hate anybody. The word "hate" is being used to shame them (“Loving your neighbor,” Aug. 23). Is shaming part of the Moravian doctrine? Did Martin Luther hate the Pope or did he think the church was being led down the wrong path?

Most of those Moravians who are scornful of the Concerned Moravians cite their great love, but they aren't loving the people who do not see things as they do. Could we not, on both sides, try to have some understanding of what the other believes?

Romaine S. Poindexter

Kernersville