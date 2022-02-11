WLET - Rudy Diamond

Failing vision

I have no doubt that the members of the Republican National Committee need to make an appointment with their eye doctor. Only those with failing vision would describe the insurrection at the Capitol that occurred on Jan. 6 as “legitimate political discourse.” That description was even too much for Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell to stomach. “It was a violent insurrection for the purpose of trying to prevent the peaceful transfer of power after a legitimately certified election, from one administration to the next. That’s what is was,” McConnell said.

Any Republican running for office who does not unequivocally agree with McConnell is unworthy of being elected.

I hope news outlets ask the three GOP candidates running for Richard Burr’s Senate seat if they agree with McConnell’s assessment of Jan. 6. It will be fun watching them squirm, especially Ted Budd and Mark Walker. And if reporters enjoy squirming candidates, they should ask another question, “Would you support Donald Trump in his bid to become the Republican nominee for President in 2024?” If they don’t answer a resounding no, that will tell the voters all they need to know.

Rudy Diamond

Lewisville