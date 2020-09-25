WLET - Ryan Koski-Vacirca

The wrong choice

Sen. Thom Tillis is the wrong choice for health care in North Carolina this November. From blocking Medicaid expansion in North Carolina to voting to repeal the Affordable Care Act, Thom Tillis has spent his entire career attacking health care.

As a medical student, I have seen the disappointing consequences of Tillis' decisions on health care firsthand in our community. I dread discharging uninsured patients from the hospital knowing that we might have healed them – but that some have no way to affordably pay for their care without Medicaid.

Tillis’ votes are especially disgraceful as folks across our state have lost their jobs, and with it their health insurance, leaving them vulnerable during a global pandemic. Even more acutely, we are entering a critical period for defending health care in the Senate. With the passing of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and the Affordable Care Act at risk, we need a change in leadership more than ever.

Unlike Thom Tillis, Cal Cunningham will work to expand health care and lower costs for families across North Carolina. Everyone in our community deserves access to necessary health care without the fear of going broke. We need Cal Cunningham’s leadership in Washington to make that a reality.

Ryan Koski-Vacirca

Winston-Salem