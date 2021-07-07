WLET - Sid Teague

Every year, my wife and I are resigned to the fact that we will spend July 4th in our sizable barn with our flock of sheep and two llamas to protect them from the trauma of explosive fireworks. Since the 4th fell on a Sunday this year, fireworks began on July 3, and we spent two nights in the barn. After almost three hours of relentless display from one of my neighbors within 300 feet of our barn, following a similar experience the night before, we were forced to call the sheriff. The deputy told us that he had been responding all night to numerous complaints like ours.