WLET - Sid Teague

Enforce the law
I consider myself to be a lot of things, but a party-pooper is not one of them. I enjoy a celebration as much as the next guy.
Every year, my wife and I are resigned to the fact that we will spend July 4th in our sizable barn with our flock of sheep and two llamas to protect them from the trauma of explosive fireworks. Since the 4th fell on a Sunday this year, fireworks began on July 3, and we spent two nights in the barn. After almost three hours of relentless display from one of my neighbors within 300 feet of our barn, following a similar experience the night before, we were forced to call the sheriff. The deputy told us that he had been responding all night to numerous complaints like ours.
Any fireworks that leave the ground are illegal. The situation has gotten worse each year. There are spots on television and in the paper prior to July 4 reminding people that certain fireworks are illegal. Why does the city and county allow the sale of an illegal product in parking lots under the big top?
I decided long ago to live in the county for a reasonable degree of peace and quiet. I expect it. Existing laws on the books should be enforced.
Sid Teague
Lewisville