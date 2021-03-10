WLET - Susie Pollock

Biden's signature
Just a question in logic for friends and neighbors who cannot accept Joe Biden's presidency as legitimate:
If you will be accepting your $1,400 payment, doesn't this by implication mean that you accept Biden's signature on the COVID bill as that of a legitimate president? If not -- if he is not legitimate -- then is his signature, as president of the United States, invalid? So the signed bill cannot become law?
And in good conscience, should any payments be refused as the "fruit of a poisonous tree?"
Susie Pollock
Winston-Salem